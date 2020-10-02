Log in
GOLD       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/02 04:38:03 pm
1899.4 USD   -0.18%
04:27p
DJ
03:16pStocks fall, dollar gains after Trump gets coronavirus
RE
11:26aTAKE FIVE : POTUS, virus, market ruckus
RE
Materials Up On Stimulus Bets, While Gold Gains On Week -- Materials Roundup

10/02/2020 | 04:27pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as investors bet that the shock of President Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and a weak jobs report would push White House and congressional legislators into a stimulus deal.

Hiring gains slowed sharply heading into the fall as more layoffs turned permanent, adding to signs that the U.S. economy faces a long slog to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said, a tally that was short of Gold futures, which investors use as a hedge against economic and health crises, finished at $1900-an-ounce, up by more than 2% on the week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

