Materials Up On Stimulus Bets, While Gold Gains On Week -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as investors bet that the shock of President Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and a weak jobs report would push White House and congressional legislators into a stimulus deal.

Hiring gains slowed sharply heading into the fall as more layoffs turned permanent, adding to signs that the U.S. economy faces a long slog to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said, a tally that was short of Gold futures, which investors use as a hedge against economic and health crises, finished at $1900-an-ounce, up by more than 2% on the week.

