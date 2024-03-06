Producers of metals and other raw materials rose and the S&P 500 industry group tested all-time highs after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rate cuts were likely later in the year.

"He's effectively saying 'we're doing it; we're not going to rush it; we're not going to do it at the risk of letting inflation come back in," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. "And ... let's face it, with the economy chugging along as strongly as it is, there's no urgency for the Fed to lower rates. Unless you work for one of the tech (companies) that over hired during the last few years during the pandemic or, the utility industry ... life is good."

Gold futures, which are particularly responsive to Fed policy outlook, rose $16.80 per troy ounce, or 0.8% to $2150.30. The SPDR Select Sector Materials exchange-traded fund, which tracks the materials industry group of the broad index, added to trade near $89 for the first time.

American businesses added 140,000 new jobs in February, paycheck company ADP said, in a sign demand for labor might be slackening after a frenzy of hiring last year.

03-06-24 1734ET