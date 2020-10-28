Miner Agnico's quarterly profit boosted by gold price surge

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Agnico Eagle Mines
reported a near three-fold rise in quarterly profit on
Wednesday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices and sales
volume following a ramp-up in operations.
Massive stimulus packages to aid economies reeling from
coronavirus-driven woes and a low interest rate environment
helped drive about 25% increase in prices of gold this year as
the metal is seen as an inflation hedge.
Agnico said average realized price for gold jumped 29.1% to
$1,911 per ounce in the third quarter from a year earlier, while
gold production rose over 3% to 492,693 ounces.
The company said it expects similar production levels in the
current quarter.
Net income rose to $222.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in
the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $76.6 million, or 32 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $980.6 million from $683 million.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Maju Samuel)