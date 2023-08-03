OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY SEES INCREMENTAL OPPORTUNITIES IN OMAN FOR ADDITIONAL WELLS THAT ARE SIMILAR TO THAT IN BLOCK 65: CONF CALL
Occidental Ceo Says Company Sees Incremental Opportunities In Om…
Today at 01:36 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed - 01:40:44 2023-08-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1934.46 USD
|-0.08%
|-1.89%
|+6.09%
|07:39pm
|OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS GULF OF MEXICO COULD BECOME MORE OF A GROWTH…
|RE
|07:36pm
|OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY SEES INCREMENTAL OPPORTUNITIES IN OM…
|RE
OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY SEES INCREMENTAL OPPORTUNITIES IN OMAN FOR ADDITIONAL WELLS THAT ARE SIMILAR TO THAT IN BLOCK 65: CONF CALL
|OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS GULF OF MEXICO COULD BECOME MORE OF A GROWTH…
|RE
|OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY SEES INCREMENTAL OPPORTUNITIES IN OM…
|RE
|OCCIDENTAL SAYS MARGINS GENERATED BY SHIPPING CRUDE FROM MIDLAND…
|RE
|Xali Gold Says Turning Exploration Attention from Mexico to South America
|MT
|OCCIDENTAL EXPECTS REPORTED PRODUCTION IN ROCKIES TO REDUCE TO L…
|RE
|Exchange-Traded Funds Rise But Fitch Ratings Downgrade Leaves US Equities Mixed
|MT
|Nordic Shares Declined Thursday; Mycronic Took Biggest Hit
|DJ
|On Ukraine's mine-strewn front, even corpses can kill
|RE
|TSX falls to three-week low as US downgrade hits sentiment, Nutrien tumbles
|RE
|RBC, National Bank Notes B2Gold Q2 Financials In Line With Expectations
|MT
|Ivanhoe Mines Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results
|MT
|Gold Moves Down as Treasury Yields and the Dollar Rise
|MT
|Benin says Niger oil pipeline not impacted by sanctions over coup
|RE
|Myanmar tin ban in Wa region may cut China's smelter output in H2- ITA
|RE
|Rising Bond Yields Hurt Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Thursday
|MT
|TSX futures shed as commodity prices slip on risk off mood
|RE
|National Bank Notes B2Gold Q2 Financials In Line With Expectations
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Fresh Losses; Apple, Amazon Earnings Eyed
|DJ
|McEwen Mining Brief: McEwen Copper Strengthening Exploration Team With Darren King as Exploration Director; Citing 35 years of international experience in all stages of copper and gold exploration across North, Central, and South America
|MT
|Kodal Minerals shares climb after receiving prepayment
|AN
|Demand for Gold in China Seen to Increase in H2
|MT
|'Narco-deforestation' in focus at upcoming summit of Amazon nations
|RE
|On Ukraine's landmine-strewn front, even the corpses can kill
|RE
|Tin rises on confirmation of mining ban in Myanmar
|RE
|Asian shares stumble as US yields advance, dollar buoyant
|RE