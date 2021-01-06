Perth Mint's 2020 gold sales double as virus bolsters demand

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Perth Mint's gold product sales in
December eased from the previous month but robust investment
demand for the safe-haven metal led average monthly 2020
shipments to double from the prior year, the refiner said in a
blog post on Wednesday.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars dropped to 76,806 ounces
last month, declining 8.7% from a seven-month high reached in
November and by 2.7% from a year earlier.
Sales of silver coins also slid 15.8% to 941,767 ounces in
December, their lowest since May, and 30.8% lower than the same
month a year ago.
Despite the decline, Perth Mint said overall sales in 2020
were strong, with average monthly sales of minted products
rising by 100% for gold and 42% for silver, compared with 2019.
"The Perth Mint saw strong investor demand across its entire
suite of precious metal products in 2020, with sales of minted
products and inflows into The Perth Mint Depository rising
notably," said Jordan Eliseo, Manager Listed Products and
Investment Research.
Tailwinds from rising inflation expectations, record low
yields and low interest rates for years to come, indicate that
demand for gold, and therefore gold prices, is likely to remain
well supported as we move through 2021, he added.
Gold prices climbed 25% in 2020, recording their best
year in a decade as large stimulus measures by governments and
central banks to cushion the blow of the virus boosted demand
for the metal, which is seen as an inflation hedge.
The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western
Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in
Australia, one of the world's top gold producers.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru,
additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
and Louise Heavens)