>
Commodities
>
Gold
XAUUSD
GOLD
Delayed -
01/08 01:33:37 pm
1834.15
USD
-4.29%
01:19p
Spot gold drops over 4% to $1,833.83/oz
RE
12:03p
Gold79 Mines in Option Agreement With Fortuna Silver Mines Enters For Taviche Project, Mexico
MT
11:50a
Sky Gold Launching 2021 Exploration Program at its Mustang Property in Newfoundland
MT
SPOT GOLD DROPS OVER 4% TO $1,833.83/OZ
01/08/2021 | 01:19pm EST
SPOT GOLD DROPS OVER 4% TO $1,833.83/OZ
© Reuters 2021
Chart GOLD
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
