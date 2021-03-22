Log in
GOLD

GOLD
GOLD 
News

SPOT GOLD FALLS 1% TO $1,727.01/OZ

03/22/2021 | 03:49am EDT
SPOT GOLD FALLS 1% TO $1,727.01/OZ


© Reuters 2021
All news about GOLD
03:52aCENTAMIN  : profit soars on strong gold prices during pandemic
RE
03:49aSpot gold falls 1% to $1,727.01/oz
RE
03:42aCODA MINERALS  : Acquiring Up to 80% Stake in Cameron River Copper-Gold Project ..
MT
03:38aCENTAMIN  : FY20 Profit Soars 78% on Record Revenue Amid Gold Price Surge
MT
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:52aHORIZON MINERALS  : Completes Acquisition of 50% Stake in Penny's Find Gold Proj..
MT
02:39aKINGWEST RESOURCES  : Receives Final Drill Assays for Goongarrie Gold Project
MT
02:26aMANHATTAN  : Raises $2.3 Million for Drilling at Tibooburra Gold Project in New ..
MT
02:12aGold prices slide as Turkey upheaval buoys U.S. dollar
RE
02:09aMETALSTECH  : Finds Visible Gold at Sturec Mine in Slovakia
MT
Chart GOLD
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
