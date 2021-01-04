Log in
GOLD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 06:06:23 am
1935.06 USD   +1.15%
06:12aSpot gold rises 2% to $1,936.11/oz
RE
03:19aGold hits eight-week high as tighter virus lockdowns loom
RE
02:55aSouth Africa's rand and stocks kick off new year on the front foot
RE
SPOT GOLD RISES 2% TO $1,936.11/OZ

01/04/2021 | 06:12am EST
SPOT GOLD RISES 2% TO $1,936.11/OZ


© Reuters 2021
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01:34aMARKET CHATTER : Shandong Gold Mining Beats Rivals in Cardinal Resources Takeove..
MT
01:26aPRESS RELEASE : Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mini..
DJ
01/03NORWEST MINERALS : Unearths Gold at Bulgera Gold Project; Shares Fall 6%
MT
01/03RED RIVER RESOURCES : Intersects High-Grade Gold at Hillgrove Gold Mine; Shares ..
MT
01/03Chalice Mining Shares Rise 9% After Receipt of Approval for Exploration Activ..
MT
01/03S2 RESOURCES : Hits Further High-Grade Gold at Aarnivalkea Prospect in Finland; ..
MT
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
