Saudi Arabia able to produce, integrate new forms of energy - minister

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz
bin Salman al-Saud said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia has the
capabilities to produce and integrate new forms of energy into
the kingdom's economy and exports.
The kingdom doesn't see any contradiction between investing
in energy and caring for the climate, he told Asharq TV.
"We seek to develop technologies that enable the consumption
of oil and gas in environmentally friendly manner," Prince
Abdulaziz said in the TV interview.
"We strive to make Saudi Arabia a reliable source of all
forms of energy," he added.
Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh on
Saturday, Saudi Arabia's crown prince said the world's top oil
exporter aimed to reach 'net zero' emissions of greenhouse gases
by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States.
He also said it would double the emissions cuts it planned
to achieve by 2030.
