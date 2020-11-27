Log in
GOLD
11/27 10:41:17 am
1783.44 USD   -1.42%
10:13aTSX falls on weakness in gold miners
RE
10:08aTSX falls on weakness in gold miners
RE
09:25aChinese banks to suspend new precious metal account openings
RE
TSX falls on weakness in gold miners

11/27/2020 | 10:13am EST
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by weakness in gold miners as the precious metal was on course for its biggest weekly decline in two months.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,777.4 an ounce.

* Endeavour Mining Corp fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was SSR Mining Inc, down 4.3%.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.31 points, or 0.1%, at 17,334.03.

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as Brent crude added 0.6% a barrel, while U.S. crude prices were down 0.8%.

* The financials sector gained 0.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 110 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.56 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, which jumped 6.2% after the company declared a dividend.

* Its gains were followed by Ballard Power Systems Inc, which rose 6.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Bombardier Inc , and Score Media and Gaming Inc .

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 53.68 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. 4.15% 26.97 Delayed Quote.178.02%
BOMBARDIER INC. 8.14% 0.465 Delayed Quote.-77.72%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION -2.10% 29.33 Delayed Quote.22.30%
GOLD -1.44% 1783.48 Delayed Quote.19.20%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 5.72% 26.15 Delayed Quote.0.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 47.95 Delayed Quote.-26.00%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.00% 17348.95 Delayed Quote.1.69%
SSR MINING INC. -3.99% 22.59 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -1.24% 22.36 Delayed Quote.-46.80%
WTI 0.57% 45.195 Delayed Quote.-25.37%
