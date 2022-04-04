Tanzania Gold Exports Fell 10.1% in Year to February

By George Mwangi

Tanzania's gold exports amounted to $2.68 billion in the 12 months to February, a 10.1% decline from $2.98 billion in the prior-year period, mainly driven by a slowdown in production, the country's central bank said late Friday.

Gold exports accounted for almost 39% of Tanzania's total exports of goods and services in the year ended February, the bank said in its March economic review.

The average price of the precious metal on the global market fell to $1,799.39 a troy ounce in the year through February compared with $1,813.37 the year before, the bank said.

"Gold prices slowed marginally, partly reflecting a decrease in its safe haven appeal," the bank said.

However, the price of gold rose by 2.2% to $1,856.30 a troy ounce in February compared with $1,816.02 the previous month, the bank said.

The central bank attributed the increase to a loss of risk appetite among U.S. investors due to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war and higher inflation.

The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points last month, and expectations to raise rates six more times this year could exert a downward pressure on gold prices, the bank added.

