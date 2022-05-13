Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  05/13 07:49:34 am EDT
1817.20 USD   -0.24%
07:31aTanzanian Gold Value, Volume Fell in 1Q
DJ
05/12MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WATCH : Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; Alexco Resource; Great Panther
MT
05/12Gold Drops to a Three-Month as the Dollar Rises to a 20-Year High as Investors Move Away from Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tanzanian Gold Value, Volume Fell in 1Q

05/13/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


The value of gold sold by Tanzania's large-scale miners fell 12% and volume by 19% in the first quarter this year compared with the previous quarter, the Bank of Tanzania said Friday.

The value of gold sold fell to $400.6 million from $456.0 million the prior quarter, the bank said in its quarterly economic review.

The volume of gold sales in Tanzania--one of Africa's top gold producers--fell to 8,201.1 kilograms from 10,175.1 kilograms in the preceding quarter, the bank said.

Compared with the same period a year ago, the value of gold sales fell by 10% and volume by 14%, it said.

The fall was mainly due to a decrease in production, the central bank said.

Average prices for the precious metal on the global market rose 4.3% to $1,873.3 a troy ounce in the first quarter compared with the prior quarter, and was 4.2% higher compared with the year-ago period, the bank said.

"Gold prices rose owing to the waning risk appetite of investors prior to the war," it said." In response to the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to raise the interest rate in an attempt to curb inflation, gold prices were anticipated to ease, however, the prevalence of war exerted an upward pressure."


Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 0730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.24% 1817.2 Delayed Quote.1.36%
PLATINUM 0.11% 948.5 Delayed Quote.2.74%
TANZANIAN GOLD CORPORATION -2.78% 0.35 Delayed Quote.-28.57%
All news about GOLD
07:31aTanzanian Gold Value, Volume Fell in 1Q
DJ
05/12MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; Alexco Resource;..
MT
05/12Gold Drops to a Three-Month as the Dollar Rises to a 20-Year High as Investors Move Awa..
MT
05/12Comex Gold Settles 1.55% Lower at $1823.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/12Anacortes Mining Unit Obtains Final Approval for Drilling Program at Tres Cruces Gold P..
MT
05/12Anacortes Mining Unit Obtains Final Approval for Drilling Program at Tres Cruces Gold P..
MT
05/12June Gold Contract Closes Down US$29.10; Settles at US$1,824.60 per Ounce
MT
05/12MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Decline After Elevated Apri..
MT
05/12EUROPE : European stocks fall as rate hike worries seep back in
RE
05/12Scotiabank Says Fortuna Silver Mines' Q1 Adjusted EPS Slightly Misses Estimates
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral