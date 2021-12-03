Trinidad launches round to allocate up to 17 deepwater oil blocks

PORT OF SPAIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago on
Friday officially launched its 2021 competitive bid round for 17
deepwater oil blocks located off the Caribbean
country's northern and eastern coasts, the energy minister said.
The period for submitting offers for exploration and
production rights in the areas will end on June 2, with final
results on blocks allocated revealed about three months later,
Energy Minister Stuart Young said in a statement.
The blocks put on offer were selected based on technical
evaluation as well as proximity to current deepwater
developments in Trinidad.
Young did not disclose names of companies interested.
(Reporting by Linda Hutchinson-Jafar; Writing by Marianna
Parraga; Editing by Will Dunham)