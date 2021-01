Jan 11 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND (IMF):

* INDIA RAISED GOLD HOLDINGS BY 2.79 TONNES TO 672.933 TONNES IN 2020 NOVEMBER

* UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RAISED GOLD HOLDINGS BY 5.039 TONNES TO 51.426 TONNES IN 2020 NOVEMBER

* SERBIA, REP. OF RAISED GOLD HOLDINGS BY 3.167 TONNES TO 35.471 TONNES IN 2020 NOVEMBER (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)