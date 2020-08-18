Utilities Down As Safe-Haven Investors Rotate Into Gold -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell slightly as safe-haven seeking investors continued to flock into precious-metals investments.

PG&E warned of more rolling blackouts for California customers of its utility on Tuesday afternoon and evening, as the California electric grid came under stress from a surge in demand related to excessive heat. Temperatures in the city of Los Angeles hovered around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

German utility RWE said it would sell shares to institutional investors through a private placement.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com