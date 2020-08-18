Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNewsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Down As Safe-Haven Investors Rotate Into Gold -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell slightly as safe-haven seeking investors continued to flock into precious-metals investments.

PG&E warned of more rolling blackouts for California customers of its utility on Tuesday afternoon and evening, as the California electric grid came under stress from a surge in demand related to excessive heat. Temperatures in the city of Los Angeles hovered around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

German utility RWE said it would sell shares to institutional investors through a private placement. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
05:46pUtilities Down As Safe-Haven Investors Rotate Into Gold -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:14pMaterials Down After BHP Earnings Raise Coal Doubts -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:42pStocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low
RE
04:33pStocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low
RE
03:08pStocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low
RE
02:58pPlaintiffs in Sierra Leone diamond mine lawsuit request freeze of Steinmetz s..
RE
01:47pBrazil pushes 17th and 18th round of oil exploration tenders to 2021 and 2022
RE
01:06pGold miners eye London, New York listings as Toronto loses shine
RE
12:05pGold firms near $2,000/oz on sliding dollar
RE
09:43aIvanhoe Mines and China's CNMC announce Africa partnership
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group