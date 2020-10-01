Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Up As Investors Hedge On Economic Stimulus, September Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for economic-stimulus negotiations and Friday's jobs September report.

Weekly reports have suggested that jobs growth has slowed in recent weeks. Utilities usually fare better than other industrial sectors during times of slowing economic growth because of their relatively stable revenue streams.

It was a day in which traders were seeking out safe havens as gold futures rose and Treasury bonds finished flat. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
05:13pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Economic Stimulus, September Jobs Report -..
DJ
04:56pMaterials Down Amid Stimulus Doubts -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pStimulus hopes lead markets into tough fourth quarter
RE
04:23pStimulus hopes lead markets into tough fourth quarter
RE
12:49pStimulus hopes ease markets into eventful fourth quarter
RE
11:44aCoal baron Murray seeks U.S. benefits to treat his black lung disease - repor..
RE
10:47aGold jumps 1% on stimulus hopes, sombre dollar
RE
05:39aAustralian state defers Adani coal mine royalties ahead of election
RE
09/30Gold set for worst month in nearly 4 years on dollar bounce-back
RE
09/30China's Shandong Gold to buy Xinjiang-focused miner Hengxing
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group