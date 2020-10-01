Utilities Up As Investors Hedge On Economic Stimulus, September Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for economic-stimulus negotiations and Friday's jobs September report.

Weekly reports have suggested that jobs growth has slowed in recent weeks. Utilities usually fare better than other industrial sectors during times of slowing economic growth because of their relatively stable revenue streams.

It was a day in which traders were seeking out safe havens as gold futures rose and Treasury bonds finished flat.

