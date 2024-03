March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal reported on Friday its annual profit slumped 84.3% as weak realised prices for aluminium and lower production due to international sanctions weighed on the aluminium giant's earnings.

The company posted a profit of $282 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.79 billion in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)