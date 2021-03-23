Aluminium prices tumble on rising supply worries

HANOI, March 23 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on
Tuesday, as fears that Chinese authorities might start selling
the metal raised concerns about an inventory pile up.
The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped as much as 6% to 16,480 yuan
($2,531.45) a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 22.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
declined 2.7% to $2,211 a tonne by 0332 GMT, after dropping 3.6%
to $2,190.50 earlier in the session.
Aluminium prices fell on market chatter that China's
National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration will be
selling the metal into the market, a metal analyst and a trader
based in China said.
The administration did not immediately respond to a request
for a comment and Reuters could not immediately confirm the
authenticity of the information.
Meanwhile, aluminium inventories have been climbing in LME
and ShFE warehouses, while China's aluminium imports in the
first two months of 2021 rose 150.7% from a year earlier.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME copper fell 0.9% to $9,028.50 a tonne, zinc
dropped 1.3% to $2,829.50 a tonne and nickel
declined 0.8% to $16,340 a tonne.
* ShFE nickel rose 0.2% to 122,410 yuan a tonne,
zinc was down 0.7% at 21,805 yuan a tonne while lead
rose 0.5% to 15,150 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks reversed earlier gains, weighed by Chinese
markets as investors took profit on a recent rally in some
mainland firms, although ebbing inflation fears helped shore up
broader sentiment in the region.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Feb
0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jan
1400 US New Home Sales-Units Feb
1600 US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives virtual
testimony on coronavirus aid, relief, and Economic
Security Act
($1 = 6.5101 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)