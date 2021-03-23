Log in
LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
End-of-day quote  - 02/20
1687   +0.06%
12:15aAluminium prices tumble on rising supply worries
RE
03/22Benchmark lme aluminium drops 3.2%
RE
03/22Shanghai's most active aluminium contract falls 3%
RE
Aluminium prices tumble on rising supply worries

03/23/2021 | 12:15am EDT
HANOI, March 23 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on Tuesday, as fears that Chinese authorities might start selling the metal raised concerns about an inventory pile up.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 6% to 16,480 yuan ($2,531.45) a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 22.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange declined 2.7% to $2,211 a tonne by 0332 GMT, after dropping 3.6% to $2,190.50 earlier in the session.

Aluminium prices fell on market chatter that China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration will be selling the metal into the market, a metal analyst and a trader based in China said.

The administration did not immediately respond to a request for a comment and Reuters could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the information.

Meanwhile, aluminium inventories have been climbing in LME and ShFE warehouses, while China's aluminium imports in the first two months of 2021 rose 150.7% from a year earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper fell 0.9% to $9,028.50 a tonne, zinc dropped 1.3% to $2,829.50 a tonne and nickel declined 0.8% to $16,340 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel rose 0.2% to 122,410 yuan a tonne, zinc was down 0.7% at 21,805 yuan a tonne while lead rose 0.5% to 15,150 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks reversed earlier gains, weighed by Chinese markets as investors took profit on a recent rally in some mainland firms, although ebbing inflation fears helped shore up broader sentiment in the region.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Feb

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jan

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Feb

1600 US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives virtual

testimony on coronavirus aid, relief, and Economic

Security Act

($1 = 6.5101 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
