China's Commerce Ministry has demanded the U.S. immediately lift tariffs imposed on Chinese steel and aluminum products after the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of Washington against Beijing in the nations' tariff dispute.

A WTO dispute settlement panel said Wednesday that China acted "inconsistently" with the WTO obligations by imposing additional duties on some U.S. imports in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The U.S. levied 25% tariffs on China-imported steel and 10% on Chinese aluminum in 2018 on national-security grounds. Then President Donald Trump cited the need to protect domestic manufacturers from global overproduction of the metals.

In response, Beijing imposed additional duties of between 15% and 25% on some U.S. imports.

In a statement late Wednesday, China's Commerce Ministry said it is studying the WTO report and will follow up in accordance with WTO rules.

The ministry also said the root cause of the dispute lies in the "unilateralist and protectionist behaviors" of the U.S.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-23 2254ET