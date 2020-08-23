China turns net aluminium importer in July amid rare buying spree

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's July aluminium imports
leapt nearly sevenfold year-on-year to their second-highest
level on record, customs data showed, as a rare price phenomenon
saw the world's top exporter of the metal turn net importer for
the first time since 2009.
Arrivals of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products into
China came to 391,297 tonnes last month, the
General Administration of Customs said on Sunday.
That is the highest monthly total since April 2009, when
China imported almost 440,000 tonnes. It was up 570% from July
2019 and up 35.5% from 288,783 tonnes in June this year.
The import volume beat China's July export total of
373,402.3 tonnes reported by customs earlier this month.
That means China, by far the world's biggest producer of
aluminium, was a net importer of unwrought aluminium and
aluminium products last month for the first time since September
2009, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
The bumper imports came amid a wide disparity between
aluminium prices in China, where demand has rapidly
recovered since the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, and
lower international prices on the London Metal Exchange.
The spread between the two prices, known as an
arbitrage, meant Chinese consumers - who usually have little
need for foreign aluminium - were able to source metal more
cheaply from overseas.
With London aluminium prices rising by 5.8% in July, this
arbitrage window has now shut, but large volumes were still
coming into China because contracts to ship the metal were
signed earlier when the arb window was open, said CRU analyst
Wan Ling.
Customs is due to release a breakdown of imports by origin
and type of aluminium and other commodities on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by William Mallard, Kirsten
Donovan)