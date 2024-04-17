Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall as More Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks mostly dipped, sliding after markets recently seemed to stabilize, while earnings season is driving some big moves in stocks on both sides of the Atlantic.

IMF Warns Surge in U.S., China Debt Could Have 'Profound' Impact on Global Economy

The U.S. and Chinese governments should take action to lower future borrowing, as a surge in their debts threatens to have "profound" effects on the global economy, the International Monetary Fund said.

Copper and Aluminum Prices Reach Annual Highs on Tight Supply, Higher Demand

Copper and aluminum prices both breached their highest levels since 2022 and 2023, respectively, as global demand picks up and supplies tighten.

Hannon's Take: Dead Set on Divergence

The messaging on interest rates from the Fed and the ECB was starkly different on Tuesday.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected

Weekly commercial crude storage grew by 2.7 million barrels to 460 million barrels, while analysts predicted an increase of 600,00 barrels.

Bitcoin's Halving Is Coming. Miners Are Looking for New Ways to Make Money.

Crypto-industry companies turn to artificial intelligence to diversify.

Dealmaking Is Looking Up as Companies Stop Waiting Out the Fed

Borrowers are getting on with things as rates are set to remain high for longer.

U.K. Inflation Eases as BOE Readies for Rate Cuts

The U.K.'s annual rate of inflation cooled to a two-and-a-half year low in March, a contrast with hotter-than-expected recent prints in the U.S. that makes it likely that the Bank of England will lower its key interest rate later this year.

Chinese Regulators Downplay Effects of New Equities Rules

Chinese regulators sought to reassure investors in the wake of new rules governing its beleaguered equities markets, saying the once-in-a-decade changes will affect relatively few of the country's thousands of publicly traded companies.

Biden Calls for Steep Hike to Tariff on Chinese Steel

The president wants to increase a key tariff rate on Chinese steel and aluminum products to 25% from 7.5%.

