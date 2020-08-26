Rusal plans to quit China aluminium JV, set up shop in Shanghai - sources

* Rusal is pulling out of Shenzhen-based JV with Norinco
* Firm hiring at least 4 in Shanghai to boost China presence
* China's aluminium imports hit 11-year high in July amid
BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - United Company Rusal
has decided to pull out of an aluminium trading joint venture in
southern China, partly due to concerns over the low volumes it
has been selling, three sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
Separately, the Russian firm is hiring for a new office in
Shanghai to boost its marketing presence in China, the world's
biggest aluminium market, according to two of the sources and
online job postings.
Rusal is negotiating the sale of its stake in North United
Aluminium (Shenzhen) to state-run partner China North Industries
Group Corp Ltd (Norinco), said the sources, who declined to be
named as the information is not public.
Rusal invested in North United Aluminium in 2012 but has
grown disappointed with the low volumes traded, the sources
said, with one noting the arbitrage to ship Russian aluminium to
China opens "once every blue moon".
Rusal, Norinco and North United Aluminium did not respond to
requests for comment.
A rebound in Chinese demand after the coronavirus outbreak
pushed the arb wide open this year, however, sending aluminium
flows into China to their highest since 2009.
Partly to capitalise on such opportunities, Rusal is hiring
for positions in Shanghai, the sources said. One pointed out it
would not have to split the profit on any import deals this way.
The company is seeking an aluminium sales manager and
business development manager in Shanghai, jobs website
Glassdoor.com shows. Other positions advertised are for a
traffic operator and a technical product manager.
"Rusal is developing presence and market share in China,"
the advertisements posted this month say.
The hirings revive plans Rusal had for a Shanghai office two
years ago when it faced U.S. sanctions but ultimately only set
up a trading unit in Beijing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rusal-china-trading/rusal-seeks-china-trading-team-as-us-sanctions-threaten-sales-sources-idUSKCN1M11S6.
Asia accounted for 27% of Rusal's aluminium sales in April
to June, up from 15% in the first quarter, lifted by arbitrage
sales to China.
(Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Polina Ivanova
in Moscow; editing by Shivani Singh and Mark Potter)