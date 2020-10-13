Log in
Shanghai aluminium at 2-1/2-year high as supply concerns lift prices

10/13/2020 | 01:09am EDT

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices on Tuesday climbed to their highest in two-and-a-half years as a smelter curtailment in Spain fuelled worries about supply, although demand from top consumer China remained weak.

The most-traded November aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 1.4% to 14,690 yuan ($2,176.30) a tonne, its highest since April 2018, before easing slightly to 14,570 yuan a tonne, still up 0.6%, by 0443 GMT.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $1,853 a tonne. The contract touched its highest since July 2019 of $1,856.50 a tonne on Monday.

U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa said it would curtail operation of its San Ciprian smelter in Spain.

The smelter curtailment was a trigger for a speculation-driven upward trend, said a Singapore-based metals trader, adding that expectations for further U.S. stimulus and winter curbs on Chinese production also supported prices.

LME aluminium inventories <MALSTX-TOTAL> hovered around their five-month low at 1.4 million tonnes while stockpiles in ShFE warehouses <AL-STX-SGH> were still lower than half of the 2020 peak of 533,994 tonnes hit in March.

"Winter is a slow season in term of demand (in China) so after September, people do not expect demand to rebound again," said the trader.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cathode output of 22 Chinese copper smelters in September rose 3% to 747,100 tonnes from August, as large producers were unaffected by maintenance, research house Antaike said.

* China's copper imports rose in September from the previous month and were near a record high as recovering factory activity boosted demand even after the closure of an arbitrage window.

* LME copper fell 0.4% to $6,711 a tonne and lead declined 0.5% to $1,836.50 a tonne, while ShFE copper rose 0.2% to 51,410 yuan a tonne and nickel increased 0.3% to 116,840 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.7500 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

