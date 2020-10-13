Shanghai aluminium at 2-1/2-year high as supply concerns lift prices

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices on Tuesday
climbed to their highest in two-and-a-half years as a smelter
curtailment in Spain fuelled worries about supply, although
demand from top consumer China remained weak.
The most-traded November aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed as much as 1.4% to 14,690 yuan
($2,176.30) a tonne, its highest since April 2018, before easing
slightly to 14,570 yuan a tonne, still up 0.6%, by 0443 GMT.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.1% to $1,853 a tonne. The contract touched its highest
since July 2019 of $1,856.50 a tonne on Monday.
U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa said it would curtail
operation of its San Ciprian smelter in Spain.
The smelter curtailment was a trigger for a
speculation-driven upward trend, said a Singapore-based metals
trader, adding that expectations for further U.S. stimulus and
winter curbs on Chinese production also supported prices.
LME aluminium inventories <MALSTX-TOTAL> hovered around
their five-month low at 1.4 million tonnes while stockpiles in
ShFE warehouses <AL-STX-SGH> were still lower than half of the
2020 peak of 533,994 tonnes hit in March.
"Winter is a slow season in term of demand (in China) so
after September, people do not expect demand to rebound again,"
said the trader.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Cathode output of 22 Chinese copper smelters in September
rose 3% to 747,100 tonnes from August, as large producers were
unaffected by maintenance, research house Antaike said.
* China's copper imports rose in September from the previous
month and were near a record high as recovering factory activity
boosted demand even after the closure of an arbitrage window.
* LME copper fell 0.4% to $6,711 a tonne and lead
declined 0.5% to $1,836.50 a tonne, while ShFE copper
rose 0.2% to 51,410 yuan a tonne and nickel
increased 0.3% to 116,840 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.7500 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)