Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai aluminium hits 9-1/2-yr high on Chinese supply worries

03/15/2021 | 10:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, March 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices rose to their highest in more than 9-1/2 years on Tuesday, as supply concerns in top consumer China rose after an aluminium hub ordered power cuts and industrial production shutdowns.

The Chinese city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia, a major aluminium producing region, ordered the shutdowns as part of the nation's plan to reduce carbon emissions.

CRU analyst Wan Ling said this could translate to a 100,000-tonne annual aluminium output reduction.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.6% to 17,980 yuan ($2,765.94) a tonne, a level unseen since August 2011.

The three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 0.4% to $2,227 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Aluminium inventories in LME warehouses <MALSTX-TOTAL> were hovering around their highest since March 2017, while stockpiles in ShFE warehouses <AL-STX-SGH> hit a high level unseen since April 2020 last week, latest data showed.

* LME copper fell 0.9% to $9,071 a tonne at 0239 GMT and nickel dropped 1.1% to $16,040 a tonne. The ShFE tin contract declined 1.7% to 173,880 yuan a tonne and ShFE copper was down 0.6% to 67,080 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were set to open higher after Wall Street's main indexes closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank's meeting later this week.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Feb

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment March

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions March

1230 US Retail Sales MM Feb

1315 US Industrial Production MM Feb

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day meeting

on interest rates

($1 = 6.5005 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. -3.04% 38.28 End-of-day quote.-13.73%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.495 Delayed Quote.0.02%
All news about LME ALUMINIUM CASH
03/15Shanghai aluminium hits 9-1/2-yr high on Chinese supply worries
RE
03/15Copper gains in thin volume, aluminium jumps on China power cuts
RE
03/15NATIONAL ALUMINIUM  : Oks Second Interim Dividend
MT
03/11Shell Appoints New Chairman to Navigate Energy Transition--Update
DJ
03/11Oil Giant Shell Appoints New Chairman to Navigate Energy Transition
DJ
03/11Shanghai's most active aluminium contract rises 3%
RE
03/09NATIONAL ALUMINIUM  : to Consider Second Interim Dividend
MT
03/08FACTBOX-Sanjeev Gupta-owned GFG's steel and aluminium assets
RE
03/03SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Shanghai aluminium lingers near 9-1/2-yea..
RE
03/02SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Shanghai aluminium jumps on supply concer..
RE
More news
Chart LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Aluminium Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ