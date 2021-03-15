Shanghai aluminium hits 9-1/2-yr high on Chinese supply worries

HANOI, March 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices rose
to their highest in more than 9-1/2 years on Tuesday, as supply
concerns in top consumer China rose after an aluminium hub
ordered power cuts and industrial production shutdowns.
The Chinese city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia, a major
aluminium producing region, ordered the shutdowns as part of the
nation's plan to reduce carbon emissions.
CRU analyst Wan Ling said this could translate to a
100,000-tonne annual aluminium output reduction.
The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.6% to 17,980 yuan
($2,765.94) a tonne, a level unseen since August 2011.
The three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
advanced as much as 0.4% to $2,227 a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Aluminium inventories in LME warehouses <MALSTX-TOTAL>
were hovering around their highest since March 2017, while
stockpiles in ShFE warehouses <AL-STX-SGH> hit a high level
unseen since April 2020 last week, latest data showed.
* LME copper fell 0.9% to $9,071 a tonne at 0239 GMT
and nickel dropped 1.1% to $16,040 a tonne. The ShFE tin
contract declined 1.7% to 173,880 yuan a tonne and ShFE
copper was down 0.6% to 67,080 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks were set to open higher after Wall Street's
main indexes closed at record highs and investors awaited
comments from the U.S. central bank's meeting later this week.
($1 = 6.5005 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)