Shanghai aluminium touches over 9-yr high on Chinese supply concerns

HANOI, March 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices hit a
9-1/2-year high on Tuesday, as supply concerns rose after an
aluminium hub in top consumer China ordered power cuts and
output curbs.
The Chinese city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia, a major
aluminium producing region, ordered some shutdowns in a bid to
meet its energy consumption targets for the first quarter.
CRU analyst Wan Ling said this could translate to a
100,000-tonne annual aluminium output reduction.
The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.6% to 17,980 yuan
($2,767.90) a tonne, a level unseen since August 2011.
The three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
advanced as much as 0.4% to $2,227 a tonne.
"Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics
pointed to strong aluminium production in China over the first
two months," ING analysts said, referring to an 8.4% annual rise
in China's aluminium output in the first two months of 2021.
"However, investors appear to be more forward-looking, and
instead focused on the ongoing production curtailments in Inner
Mongolia," they added.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Aluminium inventories in LME warehouses <MALSTX-TOTAL>
were hovering around their highest since March 2017, while
stockpiles in ShFE warehouses <AL-STX-SGH> hit a high level
unseen since April 2020 last week, latest data showed.
* LME cash aluminium was at a $25.25 discount to the
three-month contract <CMAL0-3>, suggesting abundant supply.
* The spread between LME and ShFE aluminium cash prices
was last at $246.13 a tonne, hovering near its
highest since July 2020 of $267.50 a tonne.
* LME copper fell 0.5% to $9,102.50 a tonne at 0514
GMT and nickel dropped 0.6% to $16,120 a tonne. The ShFE
tin contract declined 1% to 175,120 yuan a tonne and
ShFE copper was down 0.2% to 67,410 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.4959 yuan)
