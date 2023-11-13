COPPER
Copper Stock price

Commodity

End-of-day quote 06:00:00 2020-02-19 pm EST Intraday chart for LME Copper Cash 5-day change 1st Jan Change
5,730.00 -0.27% -0.12% -7.06%
12:00pm Panama court likely to revoke First Quantum copper mine contract RE
11:55am China calls on Zambia's creditors to take 'fair burden' in debt restructuring RE

Chart LME Copper Cash

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Copper

Atalaya Mining to Transfer Listing to London Bourse’s Main Market MT
Industrial metal miners, Phoenix Group lift FTSE 100 RE
Japan’s Factory-Gate Prices Rise at Softer Rate in October, Missing Expectations MT
London stocks kick-start week, Phoenix Group shines RE
Copper subdued as firm dollar, demand worries dominate mood RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Muted as Traders Look Ahead to U.S. CPI DJ
Petratherm Begins Drilling at Mabel Creek Project; Shares Jump 7% MT
London copper edges higher on firm equities; demand woes linger RE
Encounter Resources Begins Diamond Drilling at Northern Territory's Sandover Copper Project MT
Oil boosts energy stocks, lifts TSX RE
Peru central bank says economy could have shrunk in third quarter RE
Arc Minerals finalises joint venture with Anglo American subsidiary AN
Western Copper and Gold Brief: Says submitted to Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board Exec Committee a Schedule for submission of Effects Statement for Casino Mine Project MT
News in other languages on Copper

Börse Frankfurt-News: Rekordmarken beim Goldpreis (Rohstoffe)
Aurubis kooperiert zur Dekarbonisierung stärker mit Adnoc
Kaum verändert - Telefonica will deutsche Tochter
Panoramica sulle materie prime: gli attriti geopolitici passano in secondo piano
DAX verteidigt Gewinne - Telefonica will dt. Tochter
Commodities News

Paraguay's beef likely won't boost tight US supplies, importers say RE
Sidestepping Moody's rating twist RE
Panama court likely to revoke First Quantum copper mine contract RE
Milan pink jersey; still good for banks AN
Kremlin says report on Zelenskiy's alleged ignorance of Nord Stream attack is 'alarming' RE
Polish, Lithuanian grids analyse land route for new power link RE
European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints DJ
BMW investigates allegations against Moroccan cobalt supplier DP
S.African food producer Premier flags low single-digit revenue growth in H2 RE
European stocks climb as yen slumps to one-year low RE
