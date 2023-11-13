Copper Stock price
Commodity
|End-of-day quote 06:00:00 2020-02-19 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5,730.00
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|-7.06%
|12:00pm
|Panama court likely to revoke First Quantum copper mine contract
|11:55am
|China calls on Zambia's creditors to take 'fair burden' in debt restructuring
Headlines
Indian aluminium producer Hindalco misses Q2 profit view on lower prices, demand
November 10, 2023 at 04:05 am EST
INTERVIEW - Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm: Oyu Tolgoi mine begins operations
March 14, 2023 at 06:51 am EDT
