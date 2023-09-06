(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Andrada Mining Ltd - African technology metals mining company with a portfolio of mining and exploration assets in Namibia - Provides assay results for first batch of reverse circulation exploration drilling within ML133 mining area - otherwise known as Lithium Ridge. Says that the drilling programme indicates that the targeted pegmatites continue at depth and, these analytical results confirm the presence of significant lithium mineralisation within multiple pegmatites. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Viljoen says: "These initial results further highlight the mineral potential of our mining licenses and the Erongo region in general. We have found high-grade mineralisation within all our license areas over the last 12 months with indications that there is more to be found at depth. This first batch of results confirms lithium mineralisation along a 4 kilometre strike, and we anticipate that the second batch will show similar results as per the results from the channel samples over the remaining 2 kilometre. These results indicate intersections at higher lithium grades than those recorded at Uis and are commensurate to similar hard-rock resources globally."

Tertiary Minerals PLC - US and Zambia-focused mineral exploration and development company, concentrated on energy transition metals - Celebrates the upcoming resumption of mining operations at Konkola copper mines, where production stalled on lengthy legal disputes between ZCCM-IH Ltd and Vedanta Resources Ltd. KCM was the operator of the suspended Konkola mine on mining leases that adjoin Tertiary's Konkola West copper project. Executive Chair Patrick Cheetham says: "Vedanta's commitment to invest USD1 billion in the mining operation adjacent to our Konkola West Project and the deep drilling at the nearby Mingomba deposit by KoBold Metals highlights that we really are working in elephant country. It is an exciting time to be exploring for copper in Zambia." In a separate announcement, Tertiary says the Government of Sweden has annulled the Mining Inspectorate's 2019 decision not to grant an exploitation concession for the Storuman Fluorspar project. The inspectorate has been instructed to re-examine its decision and has provided specific guidance on this re-examination. Tertiary says it is currently translating and reviewing the decision document and further information will be provided shortly.

Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment company - Says that Guident Ltd, one of its portfolio companies, has established a new subsidiary to facilitate the commercialisation of their regenerative shock absorbers. The subsidiary will contain Guident's RSA intellectual capital including patents, licenses, industrial designs, proprietary data, know-how and relevant team members.

Ariana Resources PLC - London-based mineral exploration and development company with gold mining interests in Turkey, Cyprus and Kosovo - Says that Western Tethyan Resources Ltd, in which it holds a 75% interest, has completed a preliminary economic assessment on the Slivova gold project in Kosovo. WTR executed a definitive earn-in agreement with Avrupa Minerals Ltd on the project, and can earn up to 85% by spending EUR1.8 million and up to 85% on the completion of a feasibility study among other technical and parallel work. Managing Director Kerim Sener says: "This is an excellent outcome for the Slivova gold project, demonstrating its potential economics and highlighting opportunities to enhance the project in the longer term. The broader exploration potential of the Slivova project area, in particular the opportunity to define further mineralisation down-plunge of the existing orebody, bodes well for further economic upside."

