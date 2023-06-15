(Alliance News) - Anglo American PLC said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Jiangxi Copper Co as part of its broader value-chain sustainability plan.

The London-based mining company said it will work together with China's copper producer to provide greater assurance on the way copper is mined, processed and brought to the market.

Anglo American expects copper to play a pivotal role in the decarbonisation progress in China, which represents more than half of global demand for refined copper.

The MoU was signed as Anglo American continues to work with its customers to create sustainable value chains beyond its own mining operations.

Peter Whitcutt, chief executive of Anglo American's marketing business, said the mining group was developing a series of partnerships to shape a more sustainable value chain.

"In line with our Sustainable Mining Plan goal to establish ethical value chains for our products, this collaboration aims to support Jiangxi Copper's efforts to contribute to the Chinese industry's long-term decarbonisation goals and transition to a greener economy, as we work to provide materials solutions that are responsibly produced, sourced and delivered," he said.

"Through this cooperation with Anglo American, we will focus on advanced technologies and innovative applications of mining, processing and smelting, and promote the development of a sustainable and responsible copper supply chain with a focus on renewable energy utilisation, energy conservation and emission reduction, said Chen Yunian, deputy general manager of Jiangxi Copper.

Anglo American owns copper operations in Chile, the Los Bronces and El Soldado mining operations, and the Chagres smelter. It also operates the new Quellaveco copper mine in Peru.

Shares in Anglo American were down 0.8% at 2,561.50 pence each in London on Thursday morning and lost 1.2% to ZAR595.02 in Johannesburg.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

