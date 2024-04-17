Artemis Resources Ltd - Western Australia-focused gold, copper and lithium explorer - Identifies gold and copper targets in West Pilbara, Australia, with multiple prospects identified across the Carlow, Silica Hills and Osborne tenements. Says peak rock chip assay results hit 23 grammes per tonne of gold at the Orpheus prospect. Says priority targeting is currently underway to expand its gold exploration program, in addition to drilling at the Lulu Creek prospect. Director George Ventouras says: "Through a recent internal review of Artemis historical tenement data, we have uncovered numerous prospects that display high prospectivity and compelling first pass results. Given the current gold price and market sentiment, we are very excited by the opportunity to explore these further. Given the Company's tenement locations and the dual streams of lithium and gold, we are confident that the pathway forward will be a positive development for the company."

Current stock price: 1.00 pence, up 8.1%

12-month change: up 21%

