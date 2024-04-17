Asiamet Resources Ltd - London-based mineral exploration company focused on copper, gold and polymetallic assets in Indonesia - Collects two samples from surface in the central area of the BKM deposit in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, which assayed 24.0% and 23.3% of copper. Says these high-grade results are consistent with previous surface sampling and reinforce the upside potential of both the BKM and BKZ deposits. Chief Executive Officer Darryn McClelland says: "The recent due diligence site visits have been very positive with good feedback received from all groups. The assay results from these grab samples are outstanding and, specifically for BKM, provide encouragement for the company in the fact that samples of this grade are found at surface. Our current mine plan targets mining of high grade starter pits from the BKM resource delivering high grade feed early in the life of the project allowing strong ramp up of copper production."

Current stock price: 0.70 pence, up 3.6%

12-month change: down 41%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

