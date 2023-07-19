BHP Group, the world's biggest mining company by market value, on Thursday reported a 1% lift in iron-ore output for fiscal year 2023 and a 9% increase in copper output. Metallurgical coal production was flat year-on-year. Here are some remarks from the fourth-quarter production report.

On copper:

"Escondida copper production increased by 5% to 1.055 [million metric tons] primarily due to higher concentrator feed grade of 0.82%, compared to 0.78% in the 2022 financial year. The positive impact of the higher grade was partially offset by the impact of road blockades across Chile in the December 2022 quarter, which reduced availability of some key mine supplies. Full year production came in at the low end of revised guidance largely as a result of measures implemented to manage geotechnical events in a high grade section of the Escondida pit.

"Pampa Norte copper production increased by 3% to 289,000 tons including a record 240,000 tons at Spence and 49,000 tons at Cerro Colorado. This was largely a result of higher concentrator throughput at the Spence Growth Option, partially offset by lower production at Cerro Colorado as it transitions towards closure.

"Following the completion of the acquisition of OZL [Oz Minerals], we have established the Copper South Australia business. Production from Copper South Australia was 232,000 tons, comprised of full year production from Olympic Dam of 212,000 tons and two months of production from Prominent Hill and Carrapateena of 8,000 tons and 12,000 tons, respectively. Olympic Dam delivered record BHP copper production as a result of continued strong concentrator and smelter performance following the major smelter maintenance campaign (SCM21) in the prior year."

On iron ore:

"WAIO [Western Australia Iron Ore] achieved record production of 253 million tons, continued strong supply chain performance, including improved rail performance and increased car dumper utilization. This was partially offset by the temporary suspension of operations following the fatality in February, unfavorable weather impacts from Tropical Cyclone Ilsa in the June 2023 quarter and the ongoing planned tie-in of PDP1, which remains on track to be completed in the 2024 calendar year.

"South Flank remains on track to ramp up to full production capacity of 80 million tons (100% basis) by the end of the 2024 financial year. Current year performance has contributed to record annual production at the Mining Area C hub and record WAIO lump sales. Additionally, the deployment of autonomous haul trucks at South Flank was completed in May 2023."

On metallurgical coal:

"The significant wet weather experienced in the first three quarters was offset by strong underlying operational performance, in particular, continued improvement in truck productivity at Goonyella and Daunia following the completion of their transitions to autonomous fleet. Production for the period was further supported by a drawdown of raw coal inventory and improved labour availability compared to the prior period."

On nickel:

"Nickel West production increased by 4% to 80,000 tons due to an increased proportion of concentrate and matte products and inventory drawdowns. This was partially offset by the slower-than-planned ramp up of the refinery following planned maintenance in the December 2022 quarter and a heavy rain event at the Mt. Keith operations in early April 2023 impacting mine progression.

"During the year, Nickel West has experienced ongoing issues with the quality and volume of ore deliveries from Mincor Resources containing high levels of arsenic, and in March advised that it would no longer accept off-specification product. In the second half, Nickel West purchased more third-party products compared to the first half, including higher cost third party concentrate to offset the impact of the ore supply issues."

