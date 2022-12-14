Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
12:38pThe FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% Despite the UK's Fall in Inflation in November
DJ
12:34pChile state agency projects chile copper production will shrink…
RE
12:34pChile state agency cochilco lowers copper price projection for…
RE
CHILE STATE AGENCY PROJECTS CHILE COPPER PRODUCTION WILL SHRINK…

12/14/2022 | 12:34pm EST
CHILE STATE AGENCY PROJECTS CHILE COPPER PRODUCTION WILL SHRINK 5.8% TO 5.3 MILLION TONNES IN 2022


© Reuters 2022
