  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
12:22aEMEA Morning Briefing: Recession, Fed Rate Hike Fears to Weigh on Stocks
DJ
04/12China March copper imports at 408,174 tonnes - customs
RE
04/12China jan-march unwrought copper imports at 1.3 mln tonnes, down…
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
Summary

CHINA JAN-MARCH UNWROUGHT COPPER IMPORTS AT 1.3 MLN TONNES, DOWN…

04/12/2023 | 11:34pm EDT
CHINA JAN-MARCH UNWROUGHT COPPER IMPORTS AT 1.3 MLN TONNES, DOWN 12.6% ON PRIOR YEAR - CUSTOMS


© Reuters 2023
All news about LME COPPER CASH
12:22aEMEA Morning Briefing: Recession, Fed Rate Hike Fears to Weigh on ..
DJ
04/12China March copper imports at 408,174 tonnes - customs
RE
04/12China jan-march unwrought copper imports at 1.3 mln tonnes, down…
RE
04/12China march unwrought copper imports at 408,174 tonnes - customs…
RE
04/12China jan-march copper concs and ores imports at 6.7 mln tonnes,…
RE
04/12China march copper concs and ores imports at 2 mln tonnes - cust…
RE
04/12Base metals up on weaker dollar, demand woes cap gains
RE
04/12BHP wins vote to buy Australia's Oz Minerals in $6.4 bln deal
RE
04/12Castillo Copper Appoints ANSTO for Metallurgical Test-Work at Broken Hill Alliance Proj..
MT
04/12BHP's $6.4 bln buyout of Oz Minerals expected to win shareholder backing
RE
