CRU-CESCO-China's copper smelting capacity to peak 'soon' -industry official

April 12 (Reuters) - Copper smelting capacity in China will
soon reach a peak as part of efforts to meet the country's
climate pledges, a senior official from the China Nonferrous
Metals Industry Association (CNIA) said on Monday.
China's copper smelters - and their raw material needs -
have grown at breakneck speed in recent years to meet rising
demand in the world's top consumer of the metal, but authorities
have vowed to crack down on "blind" expansion.
Duan Shaofu, secretary general of the CNIA's copper branch,
told the CRU World Copper virtual conference that China's
smelting capacity rose to about 8.34 million tonnes at the end
of 2020, while it had 12.08 million tonnes of refining capacity.
"Although there will be some new projects put into operation
from 2021 to 2022 ... the peak of China's copper smelting
capacity will come soon," as Beijing controls capacity not only
in the energy-intensive aluminium sector but also in other
metals, he said.
The CNIA last week set a provisional goal of bringing
nonferrous metal carbon emissions to a peak by 2025 and cutting
them by 40% by 2040. China aims to reach peak overall emissions
before 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2060.
On a very tight market for copper concentrate, the main
feedstock used by smelters to make refined copper, China's new
scrap metal standards that allow material meeting them to be
imported freely "will effectively relieve the pressure on
China's import of copper raw materials," Duan said.
He expects copper scrap's "substitution effect," or
replacement of other forms of copper, to become more obvious in
future as China recycles more.
While the path to carbon neutrality will certainly boost
copper demand, the growth rate in consumption "is not expected
to be too high" in the next two years, Duan said, without
providing figures.
