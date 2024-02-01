Capstone Copper to sell 59.52 million shares to RBC Capital for $280 million

(Reuters) - Capstone Copper said on Thursday the copper miner and affiliates of Orion Mine Finance have entered into a deal with RBC Capital Markets, in which the underwriter will buy 59.52 million shares at C$6.30 per share for nearly C$375 million ($280.14 million).

The offering is expected to close on around Feb. 8. ($1 = 1.3386 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)