Castillo Copper - base metal explorer primarily focused on copper across Australia and Zambia - Says Interim Executive Director Jack Sedgwick has transitioned to the role of non-executive director, effective immediately, as streamlining to save annual costs. Says this shows its "commitment to cost efficiency." Sedgwick had originally been appointed as interim executive director in late October after

Managing Director Dennis Jensen had resigned in order to "take up a new business opportunity" to assume responsibility for day-to-day operations.

Current stock price: 0.31 pence, untraded on Friday

12-month change: down 70%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

