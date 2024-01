SANTIAGO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The state-run Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said on Monday it was raising its projections for 2024 copper prices to $3.85 per pound, up from $3.75.

In a statement, Cochilco said it was raising the estimate due to "factors like the normalization of monetary policy in the United States," but mostly due to demand from the energy transition and electric vehicles. (Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Kylie Madry)