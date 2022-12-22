Chile's artisanal fishermen fear die-out as trawling, climate bite

VALPARAISO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - In small coves along
Chile's Pacific coast, artisanal fishermen say life is becoming
harder as industrial trawling depletes fish stocks even as they
struggle to deal with climate impacts and economic headwinds
like the high price of gasoline for boats.
They hope a planned new law regulating the sector, currently
making its way to Congress, will save small-scale operators who
inherited their nets from their forefathers.
"Our culture at this moment is at risk of disappearing,"
said Eduardo Quiroz, a fisherman from Caleta Portales.
"We have a great hope that it is a law made for the recovery
of resources," he said, adding the bill should put more emphasis
on fishing methods, track more closely resources in different
areas and address issues like overpopulation of sea lions.
Chile, the world's top copper producer, is also one of the
world's biggest exporters of fish and seafood: over $7 billion
in 2021, according to the fisheries subsecretariat.
The current fishing law, which came into effect in 2013, has
faced criticism from lawmakers and fishermen who say it only
benefits large fisheries.
The country's young leftist President Gabriel Boric has
pledged to change the legislation and his government is meeting
fishing communities and experts to hear their proposals.
"Having a new fisheries Law means regaining the confidence
of the actors in the sector and the country in the regulation,"
said Julio Salas, undersecretary of fisheries and aquaculture.
Chile has more than 99,557 artisanal fishermen registered in
official records, government data show.
The new law could reach Congress in April-May, government
officials have indicated. It could include elements to improve
the sustainability of fishing stocks and give larger fishing
quotas to small-scale businesses.
Sonapesca, a chamber which represents Chile’s industrial
fisheries, said in a statement it was open to dialogue, but
called for a thorough technical analysis of any new law.
“It is an arduous and complex task, which requires the
participation and support of all, with some vision from the
state,” it said.
Rodrigo Gallardo, an artisanal fisherman from the port of
Valparaiso, said the practice of trawling needed to end in
Chile.
"We have to fight against climate, against nature, against
sea lions, against industry, it's an ordeal sometimes," says
Gallardo said, and he also warned about illegal fishing.
He called for creation of a more powerful Ministry of
Fisheries and for the state to categorize fishermen as high-risk
workers.
"Otherwise our livelihood risks collapsing," he said.
