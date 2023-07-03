The IMACEC index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 2% in May from the same month last year, while slipping 0.5% when compared with the previous month.
"The annual change in the IMACEC index was explained by a drop in mining and, to a lesser extent, in trade," the central bank said in a statement.
Previous indicators released by the Andean country's statistics agency had already pointed to a decline in mining output, with copper production having dropped 14% in May from a year ago.
Chile's economy has been grappling to regain steam after a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to high inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening, with benchmark rates currently at a cycle-high of 11.25%.
