Chile's economy faces "unavoidable" adjustment, central bank chief says

SANTIAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Chilean economy faces a
period of adjustment in the next two years to correct
accumulated debts and bring down inflation, the head of the
country's central bank said on Tuesday.
"The economy will move towards negative growth for most of
the next two years. I reiterate that this is a necessary and
unavoidable adjustment, not facing it alone will bring us more
problems and higher costs," Rosanna Costa said at a meeting with
businessmen.
"For inflation to return to the 3% target over a two-year
horizon, it means that we will still see falls in output quarter
by quarter and we will still see adjustments on the demand side
and particularly on the consumption side," she added.
The world's largest copper producer had seen a significant
economic boost during the COVID-19 pandemic due to government
aid and withdrawals of savings in pension funds, but high
inflation followed, forcing interest rates up, she said.
The bank this month predicted the economy would contract
between 0.75% and 1.75% next year.
(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero, editing by Deepa
Babington)