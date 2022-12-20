Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
11:34aTaseko Mines Shares Jump 14% on Mitsui Copper Project Deal
DJ
11:22aChile's economy faces "unavoidable" adjustment, central bank chief says
RE
11:00aS&P Puts First Quantum Minerals On CreditWatch Negative on Risk of Operational Disruptions at Panama Mine
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Chile's economy faces "unavoidable" adjustment, central bank chief says

12/20/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Chilean economy faces a period of adjustment in the next two years to correct accumulated debts and bring down inflation, the head of the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

"The economy will move towards negative growth for most of the next two years. I reiterate that this is a necessary and unavoidable adjustment, not facing it alone will bring us more problems and higher costs," Rosanna Costa said at a meeting with businessmen.

"For inflation to return to the 3% target over a two-year horizon, it means that we will still see falls in output quarter by quarter and we will still see adjustments on the demand side and particularly on the consumption side," she added.

The world's largest copper producer had seen a significant economic boost during the COVID-19 pandemic due to government aid and withdrawals of savings in pension funds, but high inflation followed, forcing interest rates up, she said.

The bank this month predicted the economy would contract between 0.75% and 1.75% next year. (Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LME COPPER CASH
11:34aTaseko Mines Shares Jump 14% on Mitsui Copper Project Deal
DJ
11:22aChile's economy faces "unavoidable" adjustment, central bank chief says
RE
11:00aS&P Puts First Quantum Minerals On CreditWatch Negative on Risk of Operational Disrupti..
MT
10:53aTaseko Jumps Near 14% as It and Mitsui Enter Strategic Partnership To Develop Florence ..
MT
10:28aRBC Capital Markets Expects Neutral Reaction From Teck Shares After Coal Mine Sale
MT
10:14aAwale Resources Provides Operations Update
MT
09:44aGermany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
RE
09:35aGermany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
RE
09:00aEmerita Resources Highlights Intersections at La Romanera Deposit; Awards Contract for ..
MT
08:44aAton Resources Reports New Drill Results from Rodruin Gold Project in Egypt
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart