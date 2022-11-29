Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Chile truckers end strike threatening mining supplies after agreement

11/29/2022 | 10:31am EST
SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A trucker strike in Chile that started last week ended on Tuesday after trucker groups signed an agreement with business organizations and the government to improve conditions.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer and second largest lithium producer and the industry said last week the strike was affecting the normal flow of some supplies in the north of the country.

Truckers around the country were striking and setting up roadblocks due to concerns about rising crime and high fuel costs.

"Periodic work meetings will be held between the signatory unions and the police and/or military authorities in charge of order and security in the northern zone and southern zone," the document signed on Monday contemplated.

The agreement also has measures maintaining fuel prices and price hikes while also and tax benefits. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero and Rodrigo Garrido Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
