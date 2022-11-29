Chile truckers end strike threatening mining supplies after agreement

SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A trucker strike in Chile
that started last week ended on Tuesday after trucker groups
signed an agreement with business organizations and the
government to improve conditions.
Chile is the world's largest copper producer and second
largest lithium producer and the industry said last week the
strike was affecting the normal flow of some supplies in the
north of the country.
Truckers around the country were striking and setting up
roadblocks due to concerns about rising crime and high fuel
costs.
"Periodic work meetings will be held between the signatory
unions and the police and/or military authorities in charge of
order and security in the northern zone and southern zone," the
document signed on Monday contemplated.
The agreement also has measures maintaining fuel prices and
price hikes while also and tax benefits.
