Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China March copper imports rise 25% from year ago on firm demand

04/13/2021 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 13 (Reuters) - China's copper imports in March rose 25% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, despite disruptions to shipments from top producer Chile.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products totalled 552,317 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said.

That was up from 441,926 tonnes in March 2020, when China's economy was starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and up 34.7% from a 13-month low of 410,040 tonnes in February.

Copper imports in the first quarter totalled 1.44 million tonnes, up 11.9% year-on-year. That is the highest first-quarter amount since at least 2008, according to Reuters data.

Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, were 2.17 million tonnes in March, a record amount based on Reuters data. Imports were up 22% from 1.779 million tonnes a year earlier, and up 20.5% from 1.8 million tonnes in February.

First-quarter shipments of concentrate, the supply of which is very tight globally, were up 7.4% year-on-year at 5.96 million tonnes. That is the highest first-quarter amount since at least 2008, Reuters data showed.

China's exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products fell 14.5% year-on-year to 443,484 tonnes in March, customs said.

That was up 18.8% from 373,349 tonnes in February, which was the lowest in eight months.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LME COPPER CASH
12:15aChina March copper imports rise 25% from year ago on firm demand
RE
04/12CASTILLO COPPER  : Completes Review of Arya Prospect; Shares Climb 5%
MT
04/12ANGLO AMERICAN  : Chilean Copper Mines Operate as Usual Amid Uptick in COVID-19 ..
MT
04/12China March copper imports rise as demand holds firm
RE
04/12China march copper concs and ores imports at highest level on monthly basis -..
RE
04/12China jan-march unwrought copper imports at 1.44 mln tonnes - customs
RE
04/12China jan-march copper concs and ores imports at 5.96 mln tonnes - customs
RE
04/12China march unwrought copper imports at 552,317 tonnes - customs
RE
04/12China march copper concs and ores imports at 2.17 mln tonnes - customs
RE
04/12LIVINGSTONE HEALTH  : Says Copper Trading Unit Removed from Singapore Register
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ