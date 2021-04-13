China March copper imports rise 25% from year ago on firm demand

April 13 (Reuters) - China's copper imports in March rose
25% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, despite
disruptions to shipments from top producer Chile.
Arrivals of unwrought copper and products totalled 552,317
tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said.
That was up from 441,926 tonnes in March 2020, when China's
economy was starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic,
and up 34.7% from a 13-month low of 410,040 tonnes in February.
Copper imports in the first quarter totalled 1.44 million
tonnes, up 11.9% year-on-year. That is the highest first-quarter
amount since at least 2008, according to Reuters data.
Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper
ore, were 2.17 million tonnes in March, a record amount based on
Reuters data. Imports were up 22% from 1.779 million tonnes a
year earlier, and up 20.5% from 1.8 million tonnes in February.
First-quarter shipments of concentrate, the supply of which
is very tight globally, were up 7.4% year-on-year at 5.96
million tonnes. That is the highest first-quarter amount since
at least 2008, Reuters data showed.
China's exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium
products fell 14.5% year-on-year to 443,484 tonnes in March,
customs said.
That was up 18.8% from 373,349 tonnes in February, which was
the lowest in eight months.
(Reporting by Tom Daly and Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)