LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
Summary 
Summary

China March copper imports rise as demand holds firm

04/12/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - China's copper imports rose 25% in March from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, despite disruptions to shipments from top producer Chile.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products totalled 552,317 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said.

That was up from 441,926 tonnes in March 2020, when China's economy was starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and also up 34.7% from a 13-month low of 410,040 tonnes in February this year. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


