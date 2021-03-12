Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China pollution clampdown fuels copper demand concerns

03/12/2021 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Friday as Chinese anti-pollution measures fuelled worries about reduced demand, while a further rise in bond yields spurred renewed risk-off sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $9,033 a tonne by 1130 GMT.

The contract has surged 46% since the beginning of 2020, hitting a 9-1/2-year high of $9,617 a tonne in February.

"The market is troubled by the fact that we had this renewed jump in bond yields, the impact it's having on risk appetite and the funds holding on to elevated positions across the board," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen, said of the moves.

The yield on benchmark U.S. treasuries rose above 1.60% for the first time in four sessions, with European stocks and U.S. futures both losing ground.

"So there's a potential deleveraging risk and there's also the clampdown on steel production in some China provinces this week, that has not done the market any favours," Hansen said.

China's government urged top steelmaking city Tangshan to severely crack down on violations of atmospheric environment rules after it found four steel mills failed to implement production curbs during heavy pollution.

Beijing has in the past closed other metals operations such as aluminium smelters to cut emissions.

* Concern about rising copper mine production also helped to dampen prices. Fitch Solutions said in a note: "We see large, new supply coming online in 2021 and expect minimal disruption from COVID-19 in 2021."

* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $68 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from top consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both LME and ShFE warehouses. <MCUSTX-TOTAL> <CU-STX-SGH>

* LME three month aluminium fell 0.7% to $2,162 a tonne after LME inventories <MALSTX-TOTAL> surged by 50% over the past two days to 1.92 million tonnes, the highest since March 2017.

* LME zinc declined 0.3% to $2,816 a tonne, lead advanced 0.8% to $1,957.50, nickel fell 0.8% to $16.105 and tin added 0.4% to $26,015.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LME COPPER CASH
06:51aChina pollution clampdown fuels copper demand concerns
RE
03/11GLENCORE  : London copper dips as demand growth slows, supply weighs
RE
03/11LATIN RESOURCES'  : Toronto-Listed Affiliate to Acquire Mostazal Copper Property..
MT
03/11AURIS MINERALS  : Finds Visible Copper at Forrest Deposit; Shares Climb 4%
MT
03/11GLENCORE  : Copper dips in London as signs of weakening demand weigh
RE
03/11Argonaut to drill for copper against Aboriginal wishes in South Australia
RE
03/11ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES  : Completes VTEM Geophysical Program at Knife Lake Copper P..
MT
03/11Shanghai's most active copper contract rises 3%
RE
03/10Copper rises on U.S. stimulus cheer, Chile supply threat
RE
03/10Copper prices to hit record high within next 12 months - maike group chairman
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ