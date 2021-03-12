China pollution clampdown fuels copper demand concerns

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Friday
as Chinese anti-pollution measures fuelled worries about reduced
demand, while a further rise in bond yields spurred renewed
risk-off sentiment.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.3% at $9,033 a tonne by 1130 GMT.
The contract has surged 46% since the beginning of 2020,
hitting a 9-1/2-year high of $9,617 a tonne in February.
"The market is troubled by the fact that we had this renewed
jump in bond yields, the impact it's having on risk appetite and
the funds holding on to elevated positions across the board,"
Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in
Copenhagen, said of the moves.
The yield on benchmark U.S. treasuries rose above 1.60% for
the first time in four sessions, with European stocks and U.S.
futures both losing ground.
"So there's a potential deleveraging risk and there's also
the clampdown on steel production in some China provinces this
week, that has not done the market any favours," Hansen said.
China's government urged top steelmaking city Tangshan to
severely crack down on violations of atmospheric environment
rules after it found four steel mills failed to implement
production curbs during heavy pollution.
Beijing has in the past closed other metals operations such
as aluminium smelters to cut emissions.
* Concern about rising copper mine production also helped to
dampen prices. Fitch Solutions said in a note: "We see large,
new supply coming online in 2021 and expect minimal disruption
from COVID-19 in 2021."
* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $68 a
tonne, its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from
top consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both
LME and ShFE warehouses. <MCUSTX-TOTAL> <CU-STX-SGH>
* LME three month aluminium fell 0.7% to $2,162 a
tonne after LME inventories <MALSTX-TOTAL> surged by 50% over
the past two days to 1.92 million tonnes, the highest since
March 2017.
* LME zinc declined 0.3% to $2,816 a tonne, lead
advanced 0.8% to $1,957.50, nickel fell 0.8% to
$16.105 and tin added 0.4% to $26,015.
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Alexander
Smith)