LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Ends the Month 3.10% Lower at $4.0975 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 01:54pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery lost 13.10 cents per pound, or 3.10% to $4.0975 this month


--Largest one month percentage decline since July 2022

--Snaps a three month winning streak

--Today it is up 8.85 cents or 2.21%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Off 16.87% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 27.63% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.97% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.57% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.87% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 29.20 cents or 7.67%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1353ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:34pRambler Metals and Mining starts proceedings under CCAA
AN
01:54pComex Copper Ends the Month 3.10% Lower at $4.0975 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pPembridge Resources find gold, silver at Minto mine, Canada
AN
12:20pCastillo Copper encouraged by Broken Hill test results
AN
11:14aMetallic Minerals Rises As Details Interceptions in Newly Discovered High-Grade Zone at..
MT
10:38aNational Bank of Canada Notes Bravo Mining's Latest Assays From Luanga Project
MT
10:14aDalata "cautiously optimistic" amid 2022 profit swing
AN
09:34aCelsius hails MCB assays; Brandshield revenue rises
AN
06:40aZambia's Mopani halts mine shaft operations after worker dies
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears to Drag..
DJ
More news
