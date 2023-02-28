Comex Copper Ends the Month 3.10% Lower at $4.0975 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery lost 13.10 cents per pound, or 3.10% to $4.0975 this month

--Largest one month percentage decline since July 2022

--Snaps a three month winning streak

--Today it is up 8.85 cents or 2.21%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Off 16.87% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 27.63% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.97% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.57% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.87% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 29.20 cents or 7.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1353ET