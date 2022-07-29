Comex Copper Ends the Month 3.58% Lower at $3.5815 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 13.30 cents per pound, or 3.58% to $3.5815 this month

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $1.1615 or 24.49% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since Jan. 2009

--Largest four month percentage decline since Sept. 2011

--Longest losing streak since May 2017 when the market fell for four straight months

--This week it is up 23.05 cents or 6.88%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is up 10.65 cents or 3.06%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Off 27.34% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.56% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.56% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 27.34% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 87.35 cents or 19.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1408ET