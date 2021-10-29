Comex Copper Ends the Month 6.98% Higher at $4.3755 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 28.55 cents per pound, or 6.98% to $4.3755 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since April 2021

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--This week it is down 12.65 cents or 2.81%

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is down 6.20 cents or 1.40%

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 8.43% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 43.77% from its 52-week low of $3.0435 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 43.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.43% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 23.64% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 8.43% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 86.15 cents or 24.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1407ET