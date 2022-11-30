Comex Copper Ends the Month 9.26% Higher at $3.7295 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 31.60 cents per pound, or 9.26% to $3.7295 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since April 2021

--Snaps a seven month losing streak

--Today it is up 9.95 cents or 2.74%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Off 24.34% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.34% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 72.55 cents or 16.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1403ET