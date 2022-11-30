Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
SummaryChartsNews 
Summary
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Comex Copper Ends the Month 9.26% Higher at $3.7295 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 02:04pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 31.60 cents per pound, or 9.26% to $3.7295 this month


--Largest one month net and percentage gain since April 2021

--Snaps a seven month losing streak

--Today it is up 9.95 cents or 2.74%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Off 24.34% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.34% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 72.55 cents or 16.29%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1403ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:04pComex Copper Ends the Month 9.26% Higher at $3.7295 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:48pAllied Copper Reports Drill Results from Klondike Property
MT
01:08pPlato Gold Reports on Preliminary Prospecting, Sampling Program for Pic River Project
MT
12:28pREUTERS NEXT-BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
RE
11:56aZambia 'pushing hard' to complete debt restructuring
RE
07:37aAdventus and Salazar Note President of Ecuador Signed Pre-Legislative Consultation Decr..
MT
07:05aZambia on track for debt restructuring next quarter -finance minister
RE
06:20aCopper hits near two-week high on weaker dollar
RE
04:50aRio Tinto Sets 2023 Target for Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments; Plans Further Investment in ..
MT
04:38aAnglo American Technical Director Tony O'Neill to retire after nine years
AN
More news
