Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 4.81% Lower at $4.0900 -- Data Talk

09/30/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 20.65 cents per pound, or 4.81% to $4.0900 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a five quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 27.00 cents or 6.19%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since June 2021

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 39.05 cents or 8.72% over the last two months

--Largest two month net decline since July 2015

--Largest two month percentage decline since March 2020

--Down three of the past four months

--Today it is down 11.00 cents or 2.62%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 14.41% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 42.83% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 42.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 15.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 14.41% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 57.60 cents or 16.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1406ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:07pComex Copper Ends the Quarter 4.81% Lower at $4.0900 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29Comex Copper Settles the Month 1.11% Lower at $4.2000 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29DGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
09/29DGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
09/28Comex Copper Settles 1.13% Lower at $4.2450 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28BHP Faces Backlash From Shareholder Advisor Over Climate Action Plan -FT
DJ
09/27Comex Copper Settles 0.14% Higher at $4.2935 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/24Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.99% Higher at $4.2875 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/24PRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Aurubis Supervisory Board extends CEO Roland Harings' mandate ..
DJ
09/23Comex Copper Settles 0.51% Lower at $4.2310 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart