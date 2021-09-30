Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 4.81% Lower at $4.0900 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 20.65 cents per pound, or 4.81% to $4.0900 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a five quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 27.00 cents or 6.19%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since June 2021

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 39.05 cents or 8.72% over the last two months

--Largest two month net decline since July 2015

--Largest two month percentage decline since March 2020

--Down three of the past four months

--Today it is down 11.00 cents or 2.62%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 14.41% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 42.83% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 42.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 15.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 14.41% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 57.60 cents or 16.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

