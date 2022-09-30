Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:06pComex Copper Ends the Quarter 7.34% Lower at $3.4420 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:12aBrazil's Vale Shares Rise 4.5% After Base Metals Reorganization
DJ
09/29Comex Copper Settles 1.67% Higher at $3.4400 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 7.34% Lower at $3.4420 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 27.25 cents per pound, or 7.34% to $3.4420 this quarter


--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down $1.301 or 27.43% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter net decline since the fourth quarter of 2008

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the first quarter of 2009

--This month it is down 7.65 cents or 2.17%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since July 2022

--Down for six consecutive months

--Down $1.301 or 27.43% over the last six months

--Largest six month net decline since Feb. 2009

--Largest six month percentage decline since March 2009

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 2008 when the market fell for six straight months

--This week it is up 7.30 cents or 2.17%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.20 cent or 0.06%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 30.17% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.21% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.17% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 30.17% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down $1.013 or 22.74%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1405ET

